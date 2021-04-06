Margaret Cho, Paris Jackson and others cast in 'Sex Appeal'

Hulu and American High are collaborating for project titled ‘Sex Appeal’. It has roped in stars including Emmy nominee Margaret Cho, Fortune Feimster, Skai Jackson, Rebecca Henderson, and Paris Jackson.

The project had previously announced that Mika Abdalla and Jake Short will lead the romantic comedy. Directed by Talia Osteen and written by Tate Hanyok, the plot follows Avery Hansen-White, who doesn’t do things she isn’t excellent at. So when her long-distance boyfriend hints at wanting to take their relationship to the next level at the upcoming STEM conference, she sets out to master her sexuality.

In this hilarious teen comedy, Avery begins to study the mechanics of love and realizes that relationships require less science and more heart.

American High’s Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps, and Ryan Bennett are producing the pic with Mark Fasano and Tobias Weymar of Nickel City, and Kendrick Tan for Lit Entertainment. Hanyok will serve as executive producer.