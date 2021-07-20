Mahershala Ali starrer 'Blade' in talks with Bassam Tariq to helm the Marvel film?

Marvel Studios’ ‘Blade’ has reportedly roped in Bassam Tariq for helming the Marvel film.

Bassam is currently in talks for the MCU film that centers on its vampire slayer character. The search for a director has been on since fall 2020.

Bassam Tariq is known for directing the rap drama ‘Mogul Mowgli’, which he also co-wrote with star Riz Ahmed.

In the Marvel film, Mahershala Ali will be playing Blade, a half-human, half-vampire who stalks the night to hunt down vampires. Marvel boss Kevin Feige revealed the casting of Ali at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2019.

As for its origins, Blade debuted in 1973’s ‘Tomb of Dracula No. 10’. He was created by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan, and went on to be played by Wesley Snipes in three films made by New Line Cinema from 1998-2004. Filmmakers Stephen Norrington, Guillermo del Toro, and Goyer respectively directed the films.