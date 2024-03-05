Lupita Nyong'o makes it official with Joshua Jackson as they are clicked together on a beach holiday

New couple alert! Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o are the new couple in Hollywood. Lupita celebrated her 41st birthday with her boyfriend Joshua in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico recently. Photos of their romantic vacation were exclusively shared by E! News. In the photos, the couple can be seen getting cosy as they spend a day at the beach.



In the photos, dated March 3, Lupita Nyong'o was spotted holding hands with Joshua during a romantic walk on the beach. The pair were dressed in their swimsuits. The actors were pictured running into the ocean together and almost shared a kiss in one of the pictures. The photos have since then gone viral on social media.



A source also told E! News that Joshua rang in Lupita's 41st birthday on March 1 'with a large balloon display and a stunning bouquet of flowers set up in their hotel suite'.

Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson have confirmed that they are dating, and they can't keep calm. Love is truly beautiful! pic.twitter.com/8OlWSbtIht — Cornelius K. Ronoh (@itskipronoh) March 5, 2024 ×

"They looked madly in love... like they just couldn't get enough of one another," an eyewitness was quoted as saying by the portal.



Joshua Jackson-Lupita Nyong'o relationship



Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o were first linked in October 2023 after being spotted at a Janelle Monáe concert in Los Angeles. The couple were accompanied by other Hollywood friends. Joshua's outing with Lupita had raised eyebrows as it was days after his former wife Jodie Turner-Smith had filed for divorce from the actor.



Joshua has one child, Juno Rose Diana, with Turner-Smith. Incidentally, it was around the same time that Lupita had become single after calling off her relationship with Selema Maseka.