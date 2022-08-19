Luke Wilson reveals 'Legally Blonde 3' is still on the cards: Waiting for the script to be right

For those who have loved the 'Legally Blonde' films, there is news. Series star Luke Wilson recently opened up about the possibility of 'Legally Blonde 3 and revealed that the team had recently met up and discussed ideas for a sequel.



Wilson was paired opposite Reese Witherspoon's character in the film. Witherspoon played the central character of Elle Woods in 2001 original which was centred around a pink-loving Harvard law student who bucks campus traditions.



"I think I know as much as you all, but we did have a Zoom-call get-together last summer where the whole cast — Jennifer (Coolidge), Matthew (Davis), Selma (Blair) — all got together and talked, so it really was great to see everybody," Wilson said Thursday on 'Good Morning America.' "Reese is such a sharp individual, I think she's probably just waiting for the script to be right and the time to be right. It'll be really fun to make another movie."



Witherspoon had announced in 2018 that a third instalment was being planned which would continue Woods's story. In 2020 it was revealed that Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor had joined the project as screenwriters.



"I'm still hoping that Legally Blonde 3 is gonna come together in the right way," Witherspoon told USA Today earlier in 2022. Witherspoon cited the success of Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' and felt hopeful that a third instalment modelled around nostalgia would work for 'Legally Blonde'.



"They waited a long time to make another version of that movie, and I loved the nostalgia piece they incorporated in it. So definitely that gave us a lot of inspiration about what we would want to do with Elle Woods and make sure that we had all those same touchstones that mattered to people (back) then. I feel like these characters are my friends, so I safeguard them. I would never make the subpar, mediocre version of their story."