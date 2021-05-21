Look who Stephen Colbert invited as first in-studio guest since pandemic began

Look who ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ had for the first time since the pandemic forced makers to stop having over in-person guests at the studio!

After a gap of 14 months, Stephen Colbert welcomed actor-director-producer John Krasinski with an arm wrestling contest.

‘The Office’ star appeared in the Ed Sullivan Theater office building -- albeit in Colbert’s make-shift studio rather than the traditional spot. John had come over what many think is a promotional visit for upcoming ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ -- which he wrote and directed, and appeared in flashback scenes alongside his wife Emily Blunt.

Meanwhile, during the pandemic, John Krasinski ran a hit online show ‘Some Good News’ on YouTube. There were also talks to turn the viral pandemic smash web series into a TV series but it couldn't materialise.

