Lionsgate reveals Nicolas Cage starrer 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' trailer

Lionsgate released the trailer of Nicolas Cage starrer self satire ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ that will premiere on April 22, 2022. The trailer released during CinemaCon 2021.

In the trailer, you can find Nicolas Cage saying, “I’m quitting acting, tell the trades,” to his agent, played by Neil Patrick Harris. The agent books him a lucrative personal appearance with a really rich guy (played by Pedro Pascal) who lives on a Mediterranean island.

It’s a broad comedy reminiscent of Being John Malkovich. Pascal’s character is such a fan, he has a showroom of Cage memorabilia including a wax figure of the actor from Face/Off.

Lionsgate also released the first look of Daniel Stamm’s ‘The Devil’s Light’, about a nun who prepares to perform an exorcism and comes face to face with a demonic force with mysterious ties to her past. Jacqueline Byers stars as Sister Ann, and in the trailer, she’s seen descending the stairs to the basement of a spooky looking convent, only to have a mysterious hand shockingly cover her mouth in the end of the sequence.