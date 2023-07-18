Lindsay Lohan and husband Bader Shammas welcome their first child together
Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas welcomed their baby boy in Dubai, where the couple reside. The exact date of the baby's arrival is not known yet.
Lindsay Lohan is now a mom! The actress gave birth to a baby boy recently. This is her and husband Bader Shammas' first child. The couple have named their son Luai. “The family is over the moon in love,” her rep said in a statement on Monday.
The baby was born in Dubai, where the couple lives, although his exact birth date has not been revealed so far.
Luai is an Arabic name that means “shield” or “protector.”
Earlier in March, the Parent Trap star, 37, shared a photo of a onesie that had “coming soon” written on it, to announce her pregnancy in March. “We are blessed and excited,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.
Lohan's Mean Girls co-star Amanda Seyfried gushed over the news and congratulated the actress. Paris Hilton also wished Lohan and wrote, “Congratulations love! So happy for you 🥹 Welcome to the Mommy Club!”
Lohan and Shammas married in July 2022. The couple was dating since 2019 and in 2021 announced their engagement. Lohan shared a series of smiley photos displaying her engagement ring in November 2021. “My love. My life. My family. My future,” she wrote in the caption at the time.