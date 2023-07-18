Lindsay Lohan and husband Bader Shammas welcome their first child together

Lindsay Lohan is now a mom! The actress gave birth to a baby boy recently. This is her and husband Bader Shammas' first child. The couple have named their son Luai. “The family is over the moon in love,” her rep said in a statement on Monday.

The baby was born in Dubai, where the couple lives, although his exact birth date has not been revealed so far.

Luai is an Arabic name that means “shield” or “protector.”

Earlier in March, the Parent Trap star, 37, shared a photo of a onesie that had “coming soon” written on it, to announce her pregnancy in March. “We are blessed and excited,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.