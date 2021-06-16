Liam Neeson starrer ropes in Matthew Modine, Embeth Davidtz & Arian Moayed

Liam Neeson thriller has now added Matthew Modine, Embeth Davidtz and Arian Moayed in key roles.

In the film, Liam Neeson stars as a banking executive whose life is thrown upside down when a bomb is placed inside his car with him and family. His children are then forced to live through the horrors that follow.

Directed by Nimrod Antal, the action film ‘Retribution’ will shoot in Berlin.

It will also star Noma Dumezweni, Jack Champion and Lilly Aspell. Champion and Aspell play the banker’s son and daughter, respectively.

‘Retribution’ is a remake of the celebrated Spanish film ‘El Desconocido’. The Picture Company partners Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman are producing with Jaume Collet-Serra and Juan Sola. Vaca Films, which made the original film, will executive produce along with Atresmedia Cine.