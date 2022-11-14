LGBTQ scene from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' removed for Kuwait

Marvel's tryst with stringent censorship in the middle east continues. A scene from the latest release 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' was reportedly cut from the film in order to release it in Kuwait.



A report in The Hollywood Reporter stated that the scene which a tender moment between two female characters played by Michaela Coel and Florence Kasumba. The LGBTQ+ moment is reportedly only 10 seconds long and has Coel kissing Kasumba's forehead but was cut at the request of the censors. Not just this scene but another featuring childbirth and the following line "A god to his people" was also cut from the 2-hour 41-minute long film.



Interestingly, while Kuwait has implemented the cuts, the film, according to reports, will screen unedited in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain and Qatar, which usually censor LGBTQ+ scenes. Similar themed scenes from 'The Eternals' led to no show for the film in Saudi Arabia last year.

Kuwait is not just strict with same-sex intimacy but it had also had problem when in 2018 'Black Panther' T'Challa and Nakia shared a kiss. That scene, a kiss between a heterosexual couple, was also removed from the film for the Kuwait audience.



A sequel of the 2018 film, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' has opened to good numbers worldwide. The sequel earned $28 million in Thursday previews in the US alone.

