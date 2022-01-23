Lata Mangeshkar's health is improving, continues to be under observation in ICU

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in the ICU although her health condition has been improving.



For the unversed, the veteran singer was admitted to the hospital, two weeks ago on January 10, after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia last week.

On Sunday, Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating the singer at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, shared the latest health update. As per Dr Samdani, her health condition has improved from yesterday, however, she is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).



Recently, there has been a lot of rumours regarding the iconic singer's health have been going rounds on the internet since then. Reacting to the same, on January 22, Mangeshkar's team issued a statement urging fans not to believe in any false news regarding the singer.



Singer's health updates are constantly coming out from the team of doctors. "A sincere appeal. Please do not give wind to any false news, Lata Didi is in the ICU under treatment being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. The family and the doctors need their space,'' Statement reads.



Mangeshkar is one of the best-known and most respected playback singers in India. She has recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films and has sung songs in over thirty-six Indian languages and foreign languages, though primarily in Hindi and Marathi.