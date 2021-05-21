Lady Gaga reveals she got pregnant after being sexually abused

Lady Gaga is speaking about her dark days in 'The Me You Can’t See'.



Appearing in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's AppleTV+ documentary series, the singer recalled her sexual assault experience and revealed that she got pregnant after being raped by a music producer.



The award-winning singer tearfully opened up about the horrifying incident and said, “I was 19 years old, and I was working in the business, and a producer said to me, ‘take your clothes off'."



“And I said no. And I left, and they told me they were going to burn all of my music. And they didn’t stop. They didn’t stop asking me, and I just froze and I—I don’t even remember," she added further.



On why she never named the producer publicly, she explained she never wants to face that producer again.

She also revealed that the dark memories were triggered again years later during a hospital visit and the pain eventually led to a “psychotic break” that she still had.



“First I felt full-on pain, then I went numb. And then I was sick for weeks and weeks and weeks and weeks after, and I realised that it was the same pain that I felt when the person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on a corner. At my parents’ house because I was vomiting and sick. Because I’d been being abused. I was locked away in a studio for months," she said recalling the incident.



“I had a total psychotic break, and for a couple years, I was not the same girl,” she said. “The way that I feel when I feel pain was how I felt after I was raped. I’ve had so many MRIs and scans where they don’t find nothing. But your body remembers.”



Gaga concluded her talk on a positive note, by saying she has "learned all the ways to pull myself out of it. It all started to slowly change."

The series is produced by Prince Harry and Oprah and debuts on Apple+ on May 21.