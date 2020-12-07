Kristen Stewart contracted COVID-19 while filming 'Happiest Season', co-star Aubrey Plaza reveals

Kristen Stewart contracted coronavirus while filming 'Happiest Season', co-star Aubrey Plaza revealed.



Plaza recently appeared in Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show', where she accidentally revealed that 'Twilight' star got the virus.



While the shooting in Pittsburgh this past February, Stewart was one of many who caught the virus. ''COVID was on our set, Kristen got sick. Well, we didn’t know. A lot of people got sick,'' Plaza continued. ''It was the last week of February''.



''It was that zone where people were starting to talk about coronavirus but people were kind of laughing about it — no one understood how serious it was.'' ''I think a bunch of people on our set got sick. I didn’t, thank God.''







Aubrey also recalled, when she asked someone whether she should worry about COVID, ''He was like, ‘That s–t’s been in Pittsburgh for a long time’ and I was like, ‘Jesus, alright.’ Anyway, he was right,” Aubrey shared. Stewart has yet not commented on the news.

The rom-com directed by Clea DuVall follows a story of a woman who struggles to come out to her conservative parents during Christmas.