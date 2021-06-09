Knives Out 2: Madelyn Cline joins Daniel Craig starrer

Post her breakout role in Netflix’s ‘Outer Banks’, actress Madelyn Cline has been cast in Daniel Craig’s murder mystery ‘Knives Out 2’.

Some other recent casting includes Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Kate Hudson and Edward Norton.

Knives Out sequel will have Rian Johnson as writer and director again and will also produce with his partner Ram Bergman. Daniel Craig will reprise the role of detective Benoit Blanc.

Plot details have been kept under wraps.

Production is set to start this summer in Greece.