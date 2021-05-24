Kevin Spacey is returning to big screen in a film about accused paedophile

Kevin Spacey is making a comeback on the big screen. The actor who has stayed away from the limelight ever since he was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple people in 2017 is soon going be part of a film co-starring Vanessa Redgrave.



Spacey will be playing a detective in a movie helmed by Vanessa's husband, Italian director Franco Nero. The actor will play the character of `L`uomo che disegno Dio` or `The Man who drew God`, who will investigate accusations of pedophilia against a blind artist.



Spacey has largely stayed away from the public eye since he was first accused of sexual misconduct by a couple of young male actors in late 2017.



Former Boston TV news anchor Heather Unruh claimed in November 2017 that Spacey had groped her then 18-year-old son at a bar in Nantucket in 2016, and charges were filed in December 2018.



In January, Spacey had pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him. Anthony Rapp publicly accused Spacey of making sexual advances on Rapp back in the 1980s, when the `Star Trek: Discovery` actor was just 14. Other accusers quickly followed.



Meanwhile, the actor has also been questioned by London`s Metropolitan Police about six separate allegations of sexual assault dating back to 1996.