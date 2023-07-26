Kevin Spacey 'humbled' after UK jury clears him of sex offences

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey said Wednesday he was "humbled" by a British jury finding him not guilty of nine alleged sex offences against four men more than a decade ago. "I'm enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts carefully before they reached their decision and I am humbled by the outcome today," he told reporters outside Southwark Crown Court in south London. Kevin Spacey was accused of sexual assault by four men who alleged the incidents took place between 2001 and 2013.

All four of the alleged victims — who can't be named under UK law — testified during the trial, as did Spacey himself. In their testimony, the four men described Spacey as a "sexual bully" and a predator.



The two-time Oscar winner has kept a low profile since October 2017 when he was first accused of sexual assault by actor Anthony Rapp. Since then several other men have spoken in public about being victim to Spacey's sexual assaults over the years- the actor has denied all charges, and alleged that some were consensual.