ugc_banner

Kevin Spacey 'humbled' after UK jury clears him of sex offences

New DelhiEdited By: Shomini SenUpdated: Jul 26, 2023, 10:08 PM IST

After multiple allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against Harvey Weinstein a month ago, newer and more significant names such as James Toback, Kevin Spacey, Dustin Hoffman, and Louis C K have joined the list. Photograph:(Zee News Network)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Kevin Spacey said Wednesday he was "humbled" by a British jury finding him not guilty of nine alleged sex offences against four men more than a decade ago.  

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey said Wednesday he was "humbled" by a British jury finding him not guilty of nine alleged sex offences against four men more than a decade ago.  

"I'm enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts carefully before they reached their decision and I am humbled by the outcome today," he told reporters outside Southwark Crown Court in south London.

Kevin Spacey was accused of sexual assault by four men who alleged the incidents took place between 2001 and 2013. 

Also read: Kevin Spacey found not guilty of all charges in UK sexual assault trial

All four of the alleged victims — who can't be named under UK law — testified during the trial, as did Spacey himself. In their testimony, the four men described Spacey as a "sexual bully" and a predator.

The two-time Oscar winner has kept a low profile since October 2017 when he was first accused of sexual assault by actor Anthony Rapp. Since then several other men have spoken in public about being victim to Spacey's sexual assaults over the years- the actor has denied all charges, and alleged that some were consensual. 

(with inputs from agencies)

RELATED

Kevin Spacey found not guilty of all charges in UK sexual assault trial

India: NIA arrests Vikram Brar, accused of executing singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder

Jawan's first song Zinda Banda features Shah Rukh Khan with 1000 dancers

Topics