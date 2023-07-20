Kevin Spacey got away with sexual assault because of his celebrity status, claims prosecutor

The prosecution in Kevin Spacey's sexual assault trial on Wednesday claimed that the actor got away with his behaviour because of his celebrity status. In his closing arguments on the case, prosecutor Christine Agnew said that Spacey seized moments for an 'opportunity grab' and was able to get away from all his objectionable behaviour because he took advantage of the power he got from being a celebrity.



Spacey is on trial after pleading not guilty to charges of sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. Four men testified about similar encounters that involved Spacey allegedly groping them.

Agnew emphasized that the four accounts were similar not because they had conspired to bring Spacey down, but because groping was the actor's "trademark" move.

The prosecution claimed Spacey had a 'trinity of protection' and chose meticulously the men he would attack. Spacey knew they were likely to never report the incidents and even if they did, no one would believe them. Yet if someone did believe them, Spacey thought authorities wouldn't act because of his celebrity status, Agnew argued.

Spacey testified over a span of two days and denied the charges of groping one of his accusers and instead claimed it was consensual and that the two were intimate and in a 'somewhat sexual' relationship.



"I never thought that (the man) I knew would... 20 years later stab me in the back," he said.



While Spacey stated he had gently stroked one of the accusers, the victim claimed the actor aggressively grabbed their privates through their clothing.