Kevin Hart starrer 'Die Hart' renewed for second season

Kevin Hart starrer comedy action series ‘Die Hart’ which debuted last year on Quibi has been renewed for a second season. It will make a comeback as a Roku Original.

The show is the first Roku Original to get a renewal.

The show in its second life will be titled ‘Die Harter’.

Kevin Hart will return as star and exec producer. Cast details are yet to finalised. ‘Die Hart’ in its first season featured John Travolta, Nathalie Emmanuel, Josh Hartnett and Jean Reno along with Hart.

In the show, Kevin Hart plays a version of himself, a comic actor who yearns to play the action star instead of the comedic sidekick. In order to make the leap, he is given training in the fine points of being an action hero.