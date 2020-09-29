Kevin Burns of Netflix's 'Lost in Space' reboot, dies at 65

Hollywood producer Nick Burns died at the age of 65 of cardiac arrest.

Kevin Burns is a renowned Emmy-winning producer who has movies like 2006's ‘Poseidon’ (remake of The Poseidon Adventure) and Netflix reboot of ‘Lost in Space’ to his credit.

He won Primetime Emmy in 2002 for producing Biography's new version while in 2003, he won a Daytime Emmy for producing Hollywood Rocks the Movies: The 1970s which was hosted by David Bowie.

Kevin Burns has also been associated with popular networks like AMC, History, WEtv, A&E, Travel Channel, E!, Bravo, Animal Planet and National Geographic.