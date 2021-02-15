Kate Winslet reveals it would have been different while doing intimate scenes if she had this in past films

Hollywood star Kate Winslet recently opened up about missing out on one essential element while filming for intimate scenes in her past films. She spoke on ‘How I Found My Voice’ podcast as the 45-year-old revealed that she would have felt more comfortable doing intimate scenes in films if there was an intimacy coordinator on the set.

She said, “I definitely wish I had them in the past, I definitely do. I just could have done with that friend really. Just having a friend to say, ‘Can you ask him just to not put his hands there?’ So it’s not you having to say, which can be pretty awkward.”

Kate Winslet gave some intimate scenes with good friend Leonardo DiCaprio in their blockbuster hit ‘Titanic’.

Recently working for her upcoming HBO miniseries ‘Mare of Easttown’, Kate Winslet reveals she thought her younger co-star Angourie Rice would need one and prompted to act like one for her intimate scenes. She said, “Because there were no clothes that come off in the scene they didn’t consider bringing in an intimacy coordinator. And I just got the sense that she was nervous. So I said to her, ‘I’m going to be around for this, I’m going to stay, I won’t leave the set.’ She said: ‘Thank God Kate, thank you so much.’

“And I ended up being in the car. I ended up being in the boot of the car. I knew it would make them feel better to have that one person who would be able to put their hand up and say: ‘Actually we need to cut now, is everyone feeling OK?”