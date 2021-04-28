Kaitlyn Dever joins George Clooney, Julia Roberts in 'Ticket To Paradise'

Kaitlyn Dever has been roped in for Julia Roberts and George Clooney’s ‘Ticket to Paradise’.

It’s a Universal project and is scheduled for a September 20, 2022 release.

The film will have Julia Roberts and George Clooney play exes who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made. Kaitlyn Dever will be playing the daughter.

It is helmed by Ol Parker with a script by Daniel Pipski.

It is produced by Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title with Sarah Harvey and Deborah Balderstone, as well as Clooney and Grant Heslov for their Smokehouse Pictures. Red Om Films’ Roberts, Lisa Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill will also produce.