Justin Simien in talks to direct Disney's 'Haunted Mansion'

Justin Simien is set to helm Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’.

The film will revolve around Disney’s iconic Haunted Mansion theme park attraction.

Disney previously turned the popular ride into a movie in 2003 with a feature starring Eddie Murphy.

The Haunted Mansion ride debuted in 1969 and was an immediate success. The premise sees theme park guests go inside a spooky and creepy manor that has a wide array of supernatural frights. It also features a graveyard’s worth of characters, ranging from the spirit of psychic medium Madame Leota to the skeletal Bride to the cloaked Hatbox Ghost.

Meanwhile, Justin Simien wrote and directed the 2014 film ‘Dear White People’, before landing his Netflix series of the same name.