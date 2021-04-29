Jurnee Smollett joins Allison Janney in Netflix thriller 'Lou'

Jurnee Smollett has been roped in for Netflix thriller ‘Lou’ opposite Allison Janney.

Helmed by Anna Foerster with a script by Maggie Cohn, the feature’s story is about a woman whose daughter is kidnapped, so she teams up with the mysterious older woman next door to pursue the kidnapper — a journey into the wilderness that will test their limits and expose dark and shocking secrets from their pasts.

‘Lou’ will be produced by Abrams, Jon Cohen and Hannah Minghella with Braden Aftergood, Janney, Smollett and Lindsey Weber acting as executive producers.

Jurnee Smollett was recently seen in the HBO series ‘Lovecraft Country’. She will next be seen in Netflix sci-fi feature ‘Escape From Spiderhead’.

