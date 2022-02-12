Jurassic World: Dominion trailer: Jurassic park original cast joins Chris Pratt's new team

The much-awaited trailer of 'Jurassic World: Dominion' is finally out!



Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard are back with the newest chapter with the original cast of the franchise - Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) returns who started the franchise almost three decades ago.



Set some four years after the events of 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom', in this trailer, we see a world where dinosaurs and humans are living side by side, and some genetically engineered dinosaurs were auctioned off and later as consequences of this human action, deadly dinosaurs are all set to wreak havoc on the planet.

In the trailer of the latest film, we see Chris Pratt's Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard joining hands with the original trio. In the last film, genetically engineered dinosaurs were shipped all over the world and this film deals with the consequences of the action.



“Human and dinosaurs can’t coexist. We created an ecological disaster,” Dern says in the trailer.

“We not only lack dominion over nature, we’re subordinate to it,” says Goldblum, who actually had a cameo in the Fallen Kingdom, in which he appeared in a few scenes.

The trailer shows thrilling sequences with grand visuals, to Chris's thrilling bike chase in the streets with dinosaurs. The movie also stars Bryce Dallas Howard, DeWanda Wise, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda and more.



The third film of the 'Jurassic World' series and sixth installment of the 'Jurassic Park' franchise, will premiere in theatres on June 10.