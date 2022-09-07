Julia Roberts, George Clooney took '80 takes' to film the kissing scene in 'Ticket to Paradise'

Hollywood actors Julia Roberts and George Clooney are sharing screen space again in a comedy called 'Ticket To Paradise'. The two stars recently gave fans a peek into their filming process. In a recent interview with the New York Times, the actors said it took "like, six months" to film a sequence of the film which had only one kiss.



"Yeah. I told my wife, 'It took 80 takes,'" Clooney told the outlet. "She was like, 'What the hell?'"



"It took 79 takes of us laughing and then the one take of us kissing," Roberts further explained. Clooney responded, "Well, we had to get it right."



'Ticket To Paradise' is Roberts and Clooney's first project together in six years. The film features Roberts and Clooney as two long-divorced parents who come together in order to stop their daughter from impulsively marrying a man she just met.



Additionally, 'Ticket to Paradise' is Roberts` first love story in a romantic comedy in 20 years.



The 'Pretty Woman' actress recently provided an explanation for her lengthy absence from rom-com production.



"People sometimes misconstrue the amount of time that's gone by that I haven`t done a romantic comedy as my not wanting to do one," Roberts told the outlet.



"If I had read something that I thought was that `Notting Hill` level of writing or 'My Best Friend's Wedding' level of madcap fun, I would do it. They didn`t exist until this movie that I just did that Ol Parker wrote and directed."



"But even with that, I thought, `Well, disaster, because this only works if it's George Clooney," she continued.



"Lo and behold, George felt it only worked with me. Somehow we were both able to do it, and off we went."



'Ticket to Paradise' is directed by Ol Parker, who is known for 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,' and also stars Kaitlyn Dever.

