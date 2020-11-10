Jordan Peele's next horror film set for 2022 release

Universal has announced the release date of Jordan Peele’s next horror film. The film is set for July 22, 2022.

It comes after the celebrated filmmaker gave us some of the biggest hits like ‘Us’ and ‘Get Out’.

The news comes in the wake of Warner Bros saying that ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ will be debuting the weekend prior on July 15, 2022.

Details on the film are still under wraps at the moment.



Jordan Peele’s new movie will share the weekend with Paramount’s musical animated feature ‘Under the Boardwalk’.