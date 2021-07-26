Johnny Depp to now be a musician? Reports suggest so

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is busy with a new music project. In a recent announcement, the actor has been revealed to team up with Jeff Beck to record material for the ‘Hi Ho Silver Lining’ guitarist’s upcoming new album.

A source quoted in Daily Mail said, “They’ve been collaborating on material for Jeff’s next album. It’s been great for Johnny to get back to his first true love, which is music.”

“Jeff has been a great friend to Johnny during a very difficult time, and being away from Hollywood has been exactly what Johnny needed.”

Johnny Depp was recently also mired in a libel case against The Sun last year when he sued the newspaper for labelling him a “wife beater” in relation to allegations from ex-wife Amber Heard. The actor has denied all such charges.

In a ruling on November 2, 2020, Judge Mr Justice Nicol said that he found the words to be “substantially true”.