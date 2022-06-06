Johnny Depp may not regain his stardom again post verdict, feel Hollywood insiders

The jury may have given the verdict in his favour, but Hollywood insiders feel that Johnny Depp's reputation may not change completely and lead to major film roles.



Depp filed a multimillion-dollar defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard and after six weeks of trial, the jury gave verdict in favour of the actor mostly.



Speaking to People, one Hollywood insider stated that Depp's future in films still remained questionable. "I don't think he will ever be who he was. It was a waste of time and money and effort."



The insider though felt Depp would get work in film again but added, "He will never be who he once was."

Post verdict, what's next for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard ?



Post-verdict an agent stated this "is a time to just move on and, if needed, to lick your wounds. Years of building up reputations have been torn down on both sides in a couple of weeks. Nobody truly won."



Depp won all three defamation claims when it came to Heard's 2018 op-ed about coming forward with domestic-abuse claims, although she did not mention Depp by name in the article. The jurors sided with the Aquaman actress on one of her three countersuit claims of defamation, awarding her $2 million in damages. The Washington Post fixes Amber Heard's Op-Ed from 2018 post verdict



Depp was removed from 'Fantastic Beasts 3' after he lost a libel case in the UK against a daily which called him a 'wife beater'. Depp was also supposed to star in the sixth part of 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' franchise but the film was put on hold.

"Yes, Mr Depp can claim a moral victory, but let's not forget this was once a woman he loved that he dragged through the mud," the Hollywood agent said after Wednesday's verdict. "His career will flourish because this is the world that we live in, and Ms Heard will need to regroup both personally and professionally and pick a career path that in some small way will give her momentum."



Most felt Depp would still enjoy a loyal fan base, which has over the past few months been active on social media, campaigning for the actor.



"I can see him starting with his music as a way back and then a role(s) that showcases the old Johnny acting choices in an independent movie before the big tentpole," another source stated.



"I think the music industry is more welcoming and can be the transition back. I do feel someone will give him a chance. He is very likeable and very talented. A studio will just have to gauge and see it worth the risk/value, but he also won public opinion. He gained a whole new fanbase through this, and yes, he will be back."



Depp was not present in court when the verdict was announced but the actor later issued a statement and said the "best is yet to come."



"Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye," he said.

"False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career. And six years later, the jury gave me my life back."

Can Johnny Depp's career bounce back with defamation verdict?



"I am truly humbled," Depp continued, in part. "My decision to pursue this case, knowing very well the height of the legal hurdles that I would be facing and the inevitable, worldwide spectacle into my life, was only made after considerable thought. From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that."



Meanwhile, Heard expressed disappointment over the verdict and wrote on social media, "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband. "



"I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback," she added. "It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."



"I believe Johnny's attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK," Heard continued. "I'm sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American — to speak freely and openly."