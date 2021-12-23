John Wick: Chapter 4 delayed again! Keanu Reeves's starrer to release on this date

'John Wick' fans will have to wait more!



Keanu Reeves starrer movie which was planned to release on May 27, 2022, has been pushed back again and this time for almost a year. The movie will now release on March 24, 2023.



Revealing the new date, makers released a short teaser featuring a clip from the previous movie showing the Administration, an office of tattooed women. "Be seeing you," a message in the teaser reads.

Michael Keaton to play Batman in 'Batgirl' starring Leslie Grace



Ignoring the major competition on Memorial Day weekend of 2022, the new change comes after Paramount pushed the release of Tom Cruise most-awaited sequel 'Top Gun: Maverick, to May 27 next year, the Memorial Day holiday weekend.



Chad Stahelski directorial is the fourth chapter in the action saga and stars Reeves, Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Bill Skarsgård, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, and Ian McShane. The movie is written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch and produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Stahelski.

The Matrix Resurrections movie review: Slow but worth it



Earlier, the movie was pushed back from its May 2021 release date to May 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The franchise has earned more than $584.9 million at the worldwide box office, with 'Chapter 3 – Parabellum' grossing the highest in the franchise- $327 million worldwide in 2019.



Meanwhile, Reeves is back to the big screens as the fourth chapter of 'The Matrix' series released in theatres recently.