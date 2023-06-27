John Krasinski is filled with emotions as Jack Ryan comes to an end

Launched in 2018, Jack Ryan created a global stir with its phenomenal storyline, stellar star cast, and mind-blowing action sequences. The series received appreciation from critics and audiences from all around the world and instantly created a fan following for the series which is based on Tom Clancy’s novel. While the fandom was left heartbroken upon realising that Season 4 would be the finale, they are equally excited to see the talented John Krasinski as Jack Ryan for one last time.

Speaking about his experience working with the franchise for 5 years and 4 seasons, the actor said, "The whole experience, to be really honest, has been surreal. As a kid, Jack Ryan was my favourite character in the books and the movies, and the fact that I got to play him for five minutes let alone five years is amazing."

Getting a bit overwhelmed and speaking about the JR team, he added, "It really is true when everybody says it takes a huge group of people to make anything, but to make something good it takes a huge group of talented people. So we had the most amazing crew, writers, producers, and then this cast! We really did create a family on this show. I think that it's the culmination of these characters' relationships and bringing it home.”