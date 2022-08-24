Joe Rogan calls out Hollywood for its hypocrisy: They promote guns on screen

Well-known podcaster Joe Rogan has called out Hollywood for being 'anti-gun' and yet glorifying guns in films. Rogan hosts 'The Joe Rogan Experience.'



On Friday's episode, Rogan spoke to comedian Tim Dillon about Hollywood’s hypocrisy on firearms.

"Isn’t it f****ng wild that Hollywood, in general, is very anti-gun, but they promote guns more than any other media on the planet?" Rogan asked.



"All their best movies, whether it’s 'The Gray Man', or whether you’re watching The 'Terminal List' or 'Mission Impossible. It’s all — ‘guns save the day.’ Guns kill aliens, guns kill werewolves, guns kill everyone. Everyone bad gets killed by guns," Rogan further elaborated.

Rogan then pointed out how off-screen Hollywood stars have often endorsed 'anti-gun policy. Rogan took a jibe at the politics around the term and said,"But guns are bad and you shouldn’t have guns.' It’s crazy."

In response, Dillon responded by calling out wealthy Hollywood elites for numerous political hypocrisies and said, "Well, these are also the same people that live in these 20,000 square foot homes and fly private jets, but talk endlessly about climate change. The same people."



The comedian then offered a theory on how Hollywood stars have contradictory stances on what they advocate in person and what they show on the screen.



"I get it. Because if they start paying you the kind of money they make to ‘play pretend,’ they start paying you that kind of money to play ‘dress up’ – $80 million a year, $40 million a year, you start to go crazy," Dillon said.