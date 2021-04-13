Joe Cornish to direct Mark Millar's 'Starlight' adaptation

Joe Cornish is set to direct the adaptation of Mark Millar’s comic ‘Starlight’.

Best known for directing ‘Attack the Block’, Joe Cornish will also pen the script for the movie. Simon Kinberg of X-Men: Days of Future Past and Audrey Chon of Genre Films will produce alongwith Nira Park.

According to many, the Starlight comic is described by Mark Millar as Flash Gordon meets The Dark Knight Returns. The story is of a space hero who saved the universe 35 years ago but came back to Earth, where no one believed his fantastic stories.

The adventure picks up when he is called for one last adventure as his old rocket shows up but by this time he’s moved on, gotten married and had kids and become old.