JJ Abrams set to produce new 'Star Trek' movie

A new Star Trek movie is in works under J.J. Abrams for the Paramount pictures. Abrams is set to produce the film this time, marking the third film in the hit franchise. He will produce the movie through his Bad Robot Productions company.



though it's unclear if he'll direct the project as well.



Previously, J.J produced the eleventh movie of the Star Trek franchise, which released in 2009 and also directed and produced the sequel 'Star Trek Into Darkness', which premiered in 2013.



Kalinda Vazquez, co-executive producer of 'Fear the Walking Dead', set to write a new original movie.

As for now, no plot details have been revealed, and it's unclear if this story will feature the most recent Star Trek cast or it will be rebooted.



The long-running franchise kicked off in 1966 with the iconic Star Trek series, starring William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForrest Kelley and more.