JJ Abrams producing a UFO docuseries for Showtime

A four-part docuseries titled UFO is in ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ director’s kitty.

JJ Abrams will be making it for Showtime. He is teaming with directors Mark Monroe (Icarus) and Paul Crowder (Riding Giants), to explore the “unsettling theories of a subject that recently reached national headlines, and has historically been the focus of powerful politicians and CEOs, while average citizens pursuing the very same truth have been ridiculed and ostracized.”

The show will also look at “what clandestine influence the American government, lucrative private companies and the military may have in shielding the truth behind extraterrestrial phenomena to further their own agendas” and examine “the history of the phenomenon through cultural and political touchpoints, including shocking testimony from eyewitnesses across the country.” Ultimately the project promises to “confront the most enigmatic questions of all: Why do we believe what we believe? And what is the elusive truth beyond this decades-long mystery?”

Other executive producers include Glen Zipper, Monroe and Sean Stuart, along with Ben Stephenson and Rachel Rusch Rich from Bad Robot.

