Jeremy Renner makes his first red carpet appearance since snow plow accident at Rennervations premiere

He's back! Actor Jeremy Renner made a triumphant return to showbiz as he walked the red carpet for the first time since his near-fatal snow plow accident. Renner, dressed in a blue suit and with a walking stick, smiled at the cameras on Tuesday night at the premiere of Rennervations - his new web series on Disney+.



The actor had suffered serious injuries when he was run over by his 14,330-pound Sno-Cat on New Year’s Day after trying to jump back into the vehicle to prevent it from hitting his nephew.



Renner is also one of the producers of the show Rennervations which focuses on renovating used vehicles for underserved communities around the world. The premiere was at the Westwood Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

Using a cane, Renner arrived on the carpet at around 6 pm and even posed with his family for photographs. After walking for a bit, the actor then took to a motorized scooter to assist him through press interviews.





The actor said he was determined to not push the premiere date owing to his health condition.



"I was really adamant about them not pushing this thing while there was momentum with the brass at Disney, with us, with the timing of it in all of our lives. It just felt right,” Renner told Variety.