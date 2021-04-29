Jennifer Lopez's 'Shotgun Wedding' and other Lionsgate films get release dates

Lionsgate announced the release dates of three of its upcoming projects -- Maggie Q-Samuel L. Jackson-Michael Keaton’s ‘The PROTÉGÉ’ which will open on August 20. Assassin Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) rescues and trains Anna (Maggie Q) in the family business, grooming her to be the world’s most skilled contract killer. But when Moody – the man who was like a father to her and taught her everything she needs to know about trust and survival – is brutally killed, Anna vows revenge.

Then Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Shotgun Wedding’ will release on June 29, 2022. The film was to have Armie Hammer opposite the singer-actress but he was dropped following a sexual scandal. In ‘Shotgun Wedding’, Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding just as the couple begin to get cold feet. And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage.

For the third, ‘White Bird: A Wonder Story’ will bow on September 16, 2022. In the film, Julian Albans, the bully who left Beecher Prep, is visited by his Grandmère from Paris and is transformed by her remarkable story of compassion and courage. As a girl in Nazi-occupied France, the young Grandmère goes into hiding with the help of a schoolmate, a young man who risks everything to give her the chance to survive. Together, they find beauty and love in the secret world of their own creation.