Jennifer Lopez reveals her relationship with Ben Affleck had 'crumbled under pressure' previously

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about her relationship with Ben Affleck and revealed the reason for their break up back in 2004 in a new interview. The singer-actress has been promoting her new musical This Is Me...Now: A Love Story which is reportedly based on her relationship with Affleck, their break up and subsequent reunion and marriage.



For those coming in late, JLo and Affleck were engaged in 2003 and called off their relationship in 2004. Ben married Jennifer Garner and Lopez married Marc Anthony. Its only 2021 that the rekindled their romance and then tied the knot a year later.



In her interview with Variety, Jennifer opened up about rediscovering her and Ben after trying to figure it out. She said, "You have trauma from your past. You have these patterns you haven’t figured out yet. And you get into these relationships where you compromise yourself in ways that you never thought you would. Or you allow people to treat you in ways that you never thought you would….And that certainly has happened to me.”



Jennifer said that her relationship with Ben was crumbling "under the weight of the pressure.” They both lost themselves and needed to go their separate ways since they did not know how to get through. She said, "I had to figure myself out, and he had to figure himself out.”



Affleck married Garner and shares three kids with her while Lopez and Marc Anthony are parents to twins.