Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson starrer 'Marry Me' pushed to May 2021

‘Marry Me’ starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson has now been pushed further to May 2021.

The upcoming romantic comedy has been pushed back from February 12, 2021 to May 14, 2021.

The film ‘Marry me’ will have original songs by Jennifer Lopez and Maluma. It is based on a graphic novel of the same name by Bobby Crosby that centers on a pop superstar (Jennifer Lopez) who, moments before marrying her rock-star fiance at Madison Square Garden (Maluma), finds out that he was cheating on her with her assistant and spontaneously melts down onstage and picks a random, divorced math teacher (Owen Wilson) out of the crowd to marry instead.

‘Marry Me’ is directed by Kat Coiro from a screenplay by John Rogers, Tami Sagher and Harper Dill.