Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez officially end their engagement: We are better as friends

After a month of speculation, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have confirmed that they have parted their ways.



Calling off their two-year engagement, the 51-year-old singer and 45-year-old baseball player issued an official statement, reading: ''We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects''.



''We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support,", they concluded.

Last month, some reports stated that Jennifer Lopez and Alex has split up and ended their engagement. However, later they release a joint statement stating that the reports were "inaccurate" and that they are "working through some things'' and later they were spotted cosying up amid split rumours.

Earlier, Entertainment Tonight said Lopez called off the relationship. "Jennifer felt like moving forward to marriage wasn`t right. Recently Alex’s character has been called into question and that didn’t sit right with Jennifer," the outlet quoted a source as saying. "The couple will always have respect for each other."



Jennifer and Alex had announced their engagement in March 2019, after two years of dating and the couple were scheduled to tie the knot in Italy in June 2020, but after the Coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020, they had to put their wedding plans on hold.