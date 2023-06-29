Jennifer Lawrence addresses rumours of her 'secret fling' with Miley's Cyrus' ex Liam Hemsworth

Jennifer Lawrence is clearing the air. The actress recently appeared on the show Watch What Happens Live where she was asked to answer the speculation surrounding Miley Cyrus' song Flowers and asked if, in the song, Miley was referring to her in the gold dress.



Lawrence had worn the same dress to the Hunger Games premiere which she had attended with Miley's ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.



Andy Cohen, the show host, asked Lawrence during the interview, "There was already a lot of talk that the music video was referencing a secret fling that you had with Liam Hemsworth while he was with Miley Cyrus, can you please respond.."



Refuting the rumours, Lawrence said that she would love to clear the air."Not true. I would love to. Not true. Total rumour. I mean, we all know that me and Liam, like, kissed one time. It was years after they broke up. So I just assume that was, like, a coincidence."



While Miley never openly admitted to referring to Lawrence in the song, she did have a word to share about the dress. Speaking to Vogue once, the singer had said, "The magic of this dress is that Jacob, my director, and Bradley, my stylist, and I—we all came together and we were looking at the treatment and we’re going, ‘Oh, b**ch, I know what you have to wear.’ And I’m like, ‘No, b**ch, I know what I have to wear.’ And he’s like, ‘No, b**ch, I know what you have to wear.’ And then we all hold up our phone and it was the same dress."



Liam and Miley parted ways in 2019 after eight months of marriage. The former couple started dating in 2009 and were together for more than a decade, including eight months of being married.