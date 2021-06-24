Jennifer Aniston opens up on equation with Brad Pitt, alleged romance with Ross & more

Jennifer Aniston opened up on a lot of things concerning her popular sitcom ‘Friends’ that aired its decades-long due reunion episode and had the world glued over. Opening up on working with ex Brad Pitt or alleged romance with David Schwimmer, Jennifer gave all details on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

Jennifer Aniston appeared alongside Friends co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox as she firstly recalled a bad behaviour put forward by an actor on the set. Without naming the actor, Jennifer recalled, “I remember when we were doing a network run-through, the network and the producers would just laugh. And this person would be like, ‘Listen to them, just laughing at their own jokes. So stupid, not even funny’. It was just like, ‘What are you doing here?'”

Jennifer remembered that kind of an attitude did not fit well with the cast, crew or set. She said,“This is a wonderful, warm place to be, and you’re coming into our home and just shit on it’.” She added, “The funny thing is, that male did apologize about their behavior years later, and just said, ‘I was so nervous, to be honest, that I wasn’t on my best behavior.'”

Jennifer also spoke about the supposed awkwardness that could ensue as she and ex Brad Pitt were a part of a virtual table read. The event helped raise funds for the REFORM Alliance and CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), a nonprofit charity co-founded by Fast Times star Sean Penn. On the same, she said, “We speak, and there’s no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be or assumed there to be.”

Meanwhile, on the romance between David and herself, she confirmed that while nothing happened between them, the feelings were mutual. “At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary,” Schwimmer said during the reunion special. “We respected that.” Jennifer elaborated on this and said, “We were in relationships, it was always never the right time. And it wouldn’t have worked.”