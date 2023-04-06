Jason Momoa's Aquaman 2 now scheduled to release on this date

Aquaman 2 and Amber Heard controversy

While testifying in the defamation case against ex-husband Johnny Depp, Amber Heard has stated to the court that the ongoing legal battle had led makers to cut her role in the upcoming Aquaman 2.



In her testimony, Heard had claimed that Warner Bros. initially did not want the actress back in the role. Heard claims she "fought extremely hard" to be in the picture and that she was offered various screenplays, with later versions removing parts involving her character, including action sequences.



Heard said, "I was given a script. And then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving spoilers away, two characters fighting with one another. They basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch."



Later, an official of Warner Bros had testified that the length of Heard's role in the film was not impacted due to the case. It remained the way it was conceptualised in the script.



The video deposition of Walter Hamada, president of DC Films Production, was played in court, where Hamada said, "From the early stages of development of the script, the movie was built around the character of Arthur and the character of Orm," Hamada said. "Arthur being Jason Momoa and Orm being Patrick Wilson, so they were always the two co-leads of the movie."



Hamada had though admitted that there was delay in the film due to a concern of lack of chemistry between Heard and her co-star Jason Momoa.