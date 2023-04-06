Jason Momoa's Aquaman 2 now scheduled to release on this date
Reports state Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom will release in theatres on December 20- five days before the earlier scheduled release date.
Good news for fans of Aquaman. The sequel of the Jason Momoa starrer will be coming to theatres earlier than expected. Warner Bros has reportedly moved the release date for the highly-anticipated sequel Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. The film was earlier scheduled to release on December 25 but will now be released earlier.
Reports state Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom will release in theatres on December 20- five days before the scheduled release date. With the change in release date, the DC film will open against Sony's Ghostbusters sequel on Wednesday and will face off against Illumination/Universal`s Migration on Friday.
Meanwhile, Blitz Bazawule`s feature take of the Broadway musical The Color Purple swaps with Aquaman 2; instead of going on December 20, the movie produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones will now release on Christmas Day.
The sequel will see Jason Momoa return in the titular role as Aquaman while Amber Heard also returns to reprise her role from the original. Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Temuera Morrison, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Patrick Wilson, and Dolph Lundgren are also a part of the film. New stars to join the cast of the forthcoming action flick include Indya Moore and Jani Zhao.
Aquaman 2 and Amber Heard controversy
While testifying in the defamation case against ex-husband Johnny Depp, Amber Heard has stated to the court that the ongoing legal battle had led makers to cut her role in the upcoming Aquaman 2.
In her testimony, Heard had claimed that Warner Bros. initially did not want the actress back in the role. Heard claims she "fought extremely hard" to be in the picture and that she was offered various screenplays, with later versions removing parts involving her character, including action sequences.
Heard said, "I was given a script. And then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving spoilers away, two characters fighting with one another. They basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch."
Later, an official of Warner Bros had testified that the length of Heard's role in the film was not impacted due to the case. It remained the way it was conceptualised in the script.
The video deposition of Walter Hamada, president of DC Films Production, was played in court, where Hamada said, "From the early stages of development of the script, the movie was built around the character of Arthur and the character of Orm," Hamada said. "Arthur being Jason Momoa and Orm being Patrick Wilson, so they were always the two co-leads of the movie."
Hamada had though admitted that there was delay in the film due to a concern of lack of chemistry between Heard and her co-star Jason Momoa.