Jason Momoa to star in Warner Bros' 'Minecraft'

'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa is all set to star in Warner Bros' live-action 'Minecraft' movie.



Napoleon Dynamite filmmaker Jared Hess will direct the project, based on the popular video game, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



Developed by Mojang Studios, Minecraft is a sandbox video game that debuted in 2011.



In Minecraft, players explore a blocky, procedurally generated 3D world with virtually infinite terrain, and may discover and extract raw materials, craft tools, and items, and build structures, earthworks and simple machines.



The video game received critical acclaim, winning several awards and later being cited as one of the greatest video games of all time.



As per The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros has been developing a project based on the game for years, with Shawn Levy and Rob McElhenney among those who have been attached to direct.



'Dune' producer Mary Parent and Roy Lee will produce, with Jill Messick receiving a posthumous producing credit for developing the film before her death in 2018.



Jon Berg, Cale Boyter and Jon Spaihts are executive producers. Sweden's Mojang Studios, with Mojang's Lydia Winters and Vu Bui are also producing the film.

