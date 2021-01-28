Jared Leto says his Oscar 'magically disappeared' three years ago

Jared Leto won an Oscar in 2014 but the actor has now revealed that the golden statue is no longer with him.



During his recent appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' on Tuesday, Leto revealed that he misplaced the statue when he moved to a new home in Los Angeles in California.



"I didn't know that -- I don’t think anyone wanted to tell me," Leto revealed to Corden. "But I had moved houses in LA and then when we moved, it somehow just magically kind of disappeared."



"It could be somewhere, but everyone's searched for it high and low," the actor added. "I hope it's in good hands wherever it is. We haven't seen it for quite some time."



When Corden asked if he felt it was in good hands, Leto said, "I think it's a good possibility, it's not something someone accidentally throws in the trash," Leto responded. "I hope someone is taking care of it. I remember the night I got it, I passed it around to so many people."



"It was beat up and scratched up, but people had fun taking pictures with it. It's nice to share it so hopefully someone is taking good care of it," Leto said.

Leto won the Best Supporting Oscar for his role in the 2013 film, 'Dallas Buyers Club.'



He will be next seen alongside Denzel Washington and Rami Malek in 'The Little Things,' which is set for release on January 29.