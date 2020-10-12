Jane Fonda opens up about her sex life at 82: 'I've had so much of it'

Hollywood veteran Jane Fonda has opened up about her sex life at 82. The actress recently appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' where she was asked by guest host Tiffany Haddish if she was having "crazy sex" at her age.



The veteran actress, who has never been shy from speaking candidly about her life, said, "No, no, zero."



"I don't have time," she added. "I'm old and I've had so much of it! I don't need it right now because I'm too busy."

The actress also shared advice that her ex-husband Ted Turner had shared with her once.



"My favorite ex-husband, Ted Turner, he always said, 'If you wait too long it grows over.' I think he's right," she added.

Fonda recently had reflected on the relationships she has had in her life. Fonda was married to Roger Vadim from 1965 to 1973, Tom Hayden from 1973 to 1990, and Turner from 1991 to 2001.



In an earlier interview to The Guardian, Fonda had revealed that she had taken herself out of dating pool.

“(That part of my life) is gone. I can tell,” Fonda said.



Fonda also revealed that she had skipped out one sexual encounter and admitted that she now 'regrets'.



“Who I do think about, and what is a great regret, is Marvin Gaye,” Fonda told The New York Times.



The Oscar winning actress was initially asked if she had regretted not having sex with Che Guevara, to which she responded, “No, I don’t think about him.”



As far as her encounter with Gaye, she said, “He wanted to and I didn't.”



“I was married to Tom (Hayden). I was meeting a lot of performers to try to do concerts for Tom, and the woman who was helping me do that introduced me to Marvin Gaye," the actress added.