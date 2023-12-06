Jamie Foxx tears up during his first public appearance post illness

Jamie Foxx made his first public appearance post-hospitalisation at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema and Television on Monday night. Foxx was honoured with the Vanguard Award for his performance in The Burial which was released on Amazon's Prime Video. The actor was visibly emotional and fought back tears as he accepted the award at the ceremony.



The Oscar-winning actor received an overwhelming standing ovation from the audience while walking across the stage. Foxx talked about his health scare during his 12-minute-long acceptance speech. "You know, it's crazy, I couldn't do that six months ago - I couldn't actually walk."



"I'm not a clone, I'm not a clone. I know a lot of people who were saying I was cloned out there," he quipped. "I want to thank everybody. I've been through something, I've been through some things."



He added, "I cherish every single minute now - it's different," he shared. "I wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it's tough when it's almost over ... when you see the tunnel. I saw the tunnel - I didn't see the light."



"I have a new respect for life. I have a new respect for my art. I watched so many movies and listened to so many songs trying to have the time go by. Don't give up on your art, man, don't give up," he added.