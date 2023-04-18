Jamie Foxx remains in the hospital following medical complication last week

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," she wrote. "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."



"Nothing further is being provided from the family at this time," Foxx's representatives told the media on Thursday.

Production crews in Atlanta reportedly had to shut down filming of his latest project, Back in Action on Wednesday following his hospitalisation. The crew resumed on Thursday "using a stand-in for Foxx on set," a source said to People. A scene that was scheduled for Sunday was also reportedly cancelled due to "changes in production."



The movie, which has been filming in London and Atlanta since September, marks Cameron Diaz's return to the silver screen after a gap of 9 years. Incidentally, her last film too was with Foxx in Annie which was released in 2014. Diaz and Foxx also starred together in the 1999 football flick "Any Given Sunday."



Jamie will also work with Robert De Niro and Scott Eastwood in "Tin Soldier," an action-thriller.