James Gunn denies firing Henry Cavill from playing Superman

James Gunn, one of the new bosses of DC Studios has refuted news of sacking Henry Cavill from his role as Superman. In December 2022, Cavill confirmed the "sad news" that he had been dropped - months after announcing his return to the role.



Gunn, however, said that Cavill was not fired from the job but simply was not hired for any new projects. Gunn has recently taken over the superhero franchise along with Peter Safran. On Tuesday, Gunn announced a slate of new films that DC Studios will be backing.



"We didn't fire Henry," Gunn told journalists. "Henry was never cast. For me, it's about, who do I want to cast as Superman, and who do the filmmakers we have want to cast? And for me, for this story, it isn't Henry."



He added, "I like Henry, I think he's a great guy. I think he's getting [messed] around by a lot of people, including the former regime at this company. But this Superman is not Henry, for a number of reasons."



Cavill played Superman in films like 'Man Of Steel', 'Batman Vs Superman' and received a mix response for his portrayal of the superhero. He did surprise everyone last October when he made what now seems to be a final appearance in Dwayne Johnson starrer 'Black Adam'.



The British star previously said there were no hard feelings though about the new DC co-chief executives opting to go in a new direction.



"After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life," Cavill had earlier said.