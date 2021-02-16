James Corden talks weight loss with Oprah Winfrey

James Corden recently opened up about his weight loss journey with Oprah Winfrey. On it not being a manly thing to say, he started with, “I do think as a man it's historically seen as it isn't very sexy to say that you're on a diet. Or it's not very manly somehow to want to make changes in your own health because men drink beer and we go out and it doesn't matter what you look like, all those things.”

James Corden had this chat with Oprah Winfrey during her WW Your Life in Focus virtual event.

James added, “And I actually think it's the single most positive and sexy thing you can do to say, I would like to be a bit healthier. I would like to be a healthier presence in my family, for my children. I would like to feel better.”

Corden, who is partnered with WW, the company formerly known as Weight Watchers, was one of Oprah Winfrey’s high-profile guests on the digital event that replaced her Life in Focus arena tour amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

James Corden told the talk show host that he found his weight loss journey to be transformative. He said, “My wife has been incredible with this. With my whole journey with food, she's been really, really amazing with me, and I've really found this past five weeks that I’m on a start of a journey that I’m determined to finish, and I feel that I can. As soon as you open yourself up to people and say, 'This is how I'm feeling and I think I might be struggling with this,' you will be met with a wave of people going, 'How can I help?'”