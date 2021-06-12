James Corden faces backlash over shows's 'Spill Your Guts' segment for promoting anti-Asian content

James Corden is facing backlash over the popular segment 'Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts' of his 'Late Late Show'. The comedian is facing backlash for being 'culturally offensive'.



The CBS show's segment sees a comedian asking his celebrity guests personal questions and if they don't answer then they have to eat "gross" food. While it's been a recurring segment for years, TikTok user Kim Saira shared a video calling it a "racist" and how it is mocking traditional Asian food.



Saira had launched a petition to 'Remove 'Spill Your Guts' segment on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'.



''The foods that are presented are meant to be "gross," as they are supposed to encourage the guest to answer his questions instead. However, many of the foods that he presents to his guests are actually from different Asian cultures," the petition read.

''He's presented foods such as balut, century-old eggs, and chicken feet, and which are often regularly eaten by Asian people."



The petition also talked about the rising Asian hate in the US, "During these segments, he's openly called these foods "really disgusting," and "horrific." In the wake of the constant Asian hate crimes that have continuously been occurring, not only is this segment incredibly culturally offensive and insensitive, but it also encourages anti-Asian racism," the petition reads.



"So many Asian Americans are consistently bullied and mocked for their native foods, and this segment amplifies and encourages it.''



A petition on change.org aims to get 15,000 signatures and till now, it already garnered over 12,000 signatures. The girl demands "completely change the food presented on his show" or "remove the segment entirely," issue a "formal apology" on his show and make a donation to support "Asian-owned restaurants and small businesses."