James Bond actor Ben Whishaw wants a gay actor to play next 007

As Daniel Craig is all set to step down as 007 following the release of his James Bond movie 'No Time To Die', there have been many headlines swirling around about the new James Bond.



Now, Golden Globe-winning actor Ben Whishaw has weighed in on the future of the fictional British spy on the big screen.

In a new interview with Attitude Magazine, the 40-year-old Golden Globe-winning actor explained how it will mark “real progress” if an out gay actor was cast in the role.



Addressing the possibility of a Gay James Bond, the actor said “God, can you imagine? I mean, it would be quite an extraordinary thing''. Ben shared.

''Of course, I would like to see that. I really believe that we should be working towards a world where anyone can play anything and it would be really thrilling if it didn’t matter about someone’s sexuality to take on a role like this. I think that would be real progress.''



Ben added, “But we’ll see, we’ll see where we’re at. I’m amazed by how much has changed just in the last five or six years, so we’ll see.”



Whishaw, was added to the cast of Bond films from 2012’s 'Skyfall', he will be reprising the role of gadget expert Q, in the 25th instalment, 'No Time To Die', which is set to release worldwide.

Recently, Daniel Craig shared that he doesn’t want a woman playing James Bond, In statement, the James Bond actor did not diss the idea of a woman James Bond but instead said “there should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour”. He said, “Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?” Read more here.